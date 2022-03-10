Kuwait foreign minister partakes in Antalya diplomacy forum

ANTALYA: Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah yesterday took part in the inaugural session of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held in the Mediterranean Turkish city of Antalya. The foreign minister took part in the session that was also attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr Riad Al-Malki and Secretary General of the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe Helga Maria.

Conferees during the event, themed “shedding light on mediation under changeable peace and improvised mediation,” debated significance of the “pre-emptive diplomacy,” emerging techniques for handling international affairs and establishing peace globally. – KUNA