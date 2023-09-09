Kuwait, France discuss military cooperation

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Saturday held talks with his visiting French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu on means of beefing up cooperation and relations between the two friendly countries.

The army said in a statement that the two ministers held the meeting at the Army Officers Club headquarters, noting that the talks touched on training issues, regional and international affairs. Sheikh Ahmad welcomed the visiting French official lauding the depth of the close relations between the two friendly countries and expansion of cooperation namely with respect of expertise swap.

For his part, Minister Lecornu said he was elated for visiting Kuwait, affirming Paris’ aspiration to promote the relations and attain partnership and enhance military cooperation. Senior Kuwaiti officers attended the meeting with the French minster who arrived in the country earlier today. – KUNA