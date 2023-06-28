Kuwait, France share desire to strengthen ties: Foreign Minister

PARIS: Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said his country agreed with France to promote cooperation in all areas and open new horizons for the bilateral ties. In statements to KUNA and Kuwait TV on Wednesday at the end of his visit France, Sheikh Salem expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the visit. He noted that he discussed with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna yesterday the prospects of the relationship, including the possibility of facilitating the issuance of Schengen visas for Kuwaiti nationals. The French top diplomat showed understanding of Kuwait’s demand for renewable Schengen visas for several years, he said, noting that there is a progress in this issue. During his stay in Paris, Sheikh Salem signed a number of agreements, including a MoU on launching a strategic dialogue between Kuwait and France.”Such dialogue will provide an institutionalized framework for the bilateral ties and allow expansion of cooperation in various sectors,” he pointed out.Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the French Development Agency (AFD) have also signed MoU to promote cooperation in area of economic development, he went on. Earlier today, Sheikh Salem met with Olivier Becht, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad to discuss cooperation in the investment and economic sectors. Later on he discussed with the President of Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) Francois Touazi and other representatives of French major companies to discuss the economic, investment and trade relations.On Monday, Sheikh Salem arrived in France, the first leg of his European trip that will take him to Italy, Austria and Hungary.

Source KUNA