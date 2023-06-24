KuwaitOther News

Kuwait funds coupons for Palestinians hit by Zionist attacks

GAZA: Palestinians receive Kuwaiti-funded coupons ahead of Eid Al-Adha. -- KUNA

GAZA: Zakah Daraj, a Palestinian charity, distributed on Saturday 210 coupons funded by Kuwait’s International Islamic Charity Organization to the Palestinians affected by the recent Zionist aggression on Gaza Strip.

This move comes before Eid Al-Adha to alleviate sufferings of the families affected by the aggression, enhance their steadfastness, and help them obtain their basic needs, head of Zakah Abdulkader Abulnour said in a press statement. Abulnour thanked Kuwait, His Highness the Amir, the government and institutions for their support. – KUNA

