Kuwait, GCC and US conduct military drills in Colorado

KUWAIT: The military exercises (Eagle Resolve 2022) concluded at (Fort Carson) base in the US state of Colorado, under the guidance of Kuwait Army, and with participation of GCC States, USA and friendly countries. In a statement, Kuwait Defense Ministry said yesterday, that the two-week exercise aimed to enhance regional defense cooperation between the GCC countries and other friendly countries.

The drill included a command center exercise (CPX) based on scenarios that simulate air threats, missile attacks, airspace and border protection operations, in addition to counterterrorism operations, crisis and disaster management, the statement added. On the sidelines of the exercise, a symposium for senior officials was held under the title: (Integrated Air and Missile Defense), in participation with the Kuwaiti delegation headed by Assistant Commandant of the Air Defense Force, Brigadier General Khaled Al-Shariaan and the presence of a number of senior military leaders and officers from the GCC countries, the US Central Command, and lecturers from various civilian bodies.

On his part, Commander of the Joint Duty Force of the exercise (Eagles Resolve 2022), Brigadier General Mubarak Al-Zoubi affirmed that the drill achieved its goals of exchanging and acquiring experiences, unifying concepts and visions on enhancing integration in air and missile defense, coordinating efforts to combat terrorist operations and the safety of population and infrastructure.

Brig Gen Al-Zoubi referred to the development of the coordination and cooperation level among ministries, institutions and government departments in crisis management, and supporting the military and security operations, raising combat readiness to confront challenges and threats at the local and regional levels.

This exercise, in its fifteenth edition, is part of a series of exercises. It was hosted by the State of Kuwait, in its thirteenth edition in 2015 and the fourteenth in 2017, with the participation of various ministries and state institutions related to military and security operations and concerned with crisis and disaster management. – KUNA