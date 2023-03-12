Kuwait, Germany share strong ties

KUWAIT: In an exclusive introductory meeting with the press on 12 March, German Ambassador to Kuwait HE Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, a seasoned diplomat with years of regional experience as Ambassador to Oman and Deputy Ambassador to Riyadh, briefed media representatives on Germany´s relations with Kuwait and shared his thoughts on how to further strengthen them in coming years.

“I had the honor to present my letters of credence to HH the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on 7th March 2023. Working to further deepen the relations between our countries will be my privilege”, said the Ambassador. “Kuwait and Germany have shared strong bilateral ties since Kuwait`s independence. Building on this solid foundation of shared values and interests, my priority is to expand the band width of our relations further, to exploit the full range of our bilateral potential”.

Ambassador von Reibnitz pointed out climate change as the most pressing global issue: “Climate change is real, it is here – the current effects of unabated global emissions remind us to join ranks and intensity our battle. Germany will remain a leader. My government will host the ninth international energy transition conference in Berlin from 28-29 March 2023 – this year under the motto “Energy Transition – Securing a Green Future”, in the run-up to COP 28 this fall.

“At a time of both great opportunity and great uncertainty in the energy sector, the forum brings together policymakers, business and innovation leaders from across the globe to realize the full potential of a global energy transition “said the Ambassador. “This year`s conference tackles the biggest challenges in the energy transition – such as energy security, decarburization, green hydrogen, energy access and security risks emanating from climate change”.

“We are also keen to participate in the economic diversification of Kuwait (Kuwait Vision 2035). This is shaping up to be a task of strategic proportions. German companies stand ready to contribute when called upon. They have left their mark on Kuwait`s project landscape time and again, more recently in the energy sector, as supervisors of the new Umm Al Hayman waste water plant and as project consultants at Kuwait International Airport.”

German engineering companies and scientific institutions were also involved in the flagship “Shagaya” Renewable Energy project. “I see potential in these and many other segments of the Kuwaiti economy”, stated Ambassador von Reibnitz, “and we stand ready to partner with Kuwait for a diversified, prosperous economic future.”