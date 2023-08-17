Kuwait, Google Cloud discuss cooperation and cybersecurity

KUWAIT: The National Center for Cyber Security and Google Cloud Platform discussed in a Kuwait meeting on Thursday ways to address mounting challenges through cooperation and coordination. In a press statement, Head of the National Center for Cyber Security, Mohammad Bouaraki and Dominick Delfino – global vice president of cybersecurity sales – focused their meetings on the rapid global development in cloud services and IT especially within the domain of cybersecurity.

Bouaraki affirmed that it was important to benefit from Google’s technology in analyzing data and cybersecurity in accordance with the best systems and global practices. He also noted that it was vital to train international cadres in Kuwait to handle matters of cybersecurity in cooperation with google cloud and other global companies. The center is keen on cooperating with Google to develop the country’s cybersecurity apparatuses in line with Kuwait’s Vision 2035 for development. – KUNA