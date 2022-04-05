Kuwait government quits 3 months after formation

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday submitted his government’s resignation to the Crown Prince. The resignation came after three opposition MPs grilled the premier last week, accusing him of failing to check rife corruption. Sheikh Sabah categorically denied the allegations.

Following the grilling debate, 10 opposition MPs filed a non-cooperation motion against the prime minister. As a result, the prime minister decided to resign along with the Cabinet members. A decision on the resignation is expected to be issued soon by HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Amir has two options under the law; either accept the resignation and appoint a new prime minister to form the next Cabinet, or, he can dissolve the National Assembly and call for snap polls. Sheikh Sabah quit after just over two years in office as head of the government. During his tenure, he formed four cabinets, reflecting ongoing political disputes between the Assembly and the government. The last Cabinet survived for just 100 days.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem said that the National Assembly will not hold a session on Wednesday, after His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah submitted the government’s letter of resignation. Al-Ghanim said in a press statement at the National Assembly Tuesday that he was informed a while ago that His Highness the Prime Minister and the government submitted their resignations to His Highness the Crown Prince.

The resignation is under the consideration of the political leadership, as everyone is confident that they will take the appropriate decision in the interest of the country, also accordingly, he noted. His Highness the Crown Prince received at Bayan Palace earlier today, His Highness the Prime Minister, who submitted to His Highness the government’s letter of resignation.