Kuwait governorates hoist flag, kick start National celebrations

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s six governorates commenced Wednesday flag-raising ceremonies in celebration of 62nd National Day and 32nd Liberation Day. Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah spoke to KUNA saying that flag-raising ceremonies are a symbol of renewing vows to continue down the road forefathers forged.

On his part, Al-Jahra Governor Nasser Al-Hajraf said that the National and Liberation days are an opportunity to recall the achievements Kuwait had accomplished over the years whether on local or international fronts. Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer retired Major General Mahmoud Bushehri stated that such ceremonies reinvigorate a sense of belonging and loyalty to this country.

As for Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Sabah, he mentioned, during his speech, that the sacrifices of ancestors are what made Kuwait a country to be proud of, wishing the state further peace, prosperity and security under the wise guidance of its leadership. Governor of Hawally and Al-Asimah acting governor Ali Al-Asfar gave a speech in which he spoke of the meaningful sentiments this ceremony sparks, adding that its significance lies in reinforcing the unification and solidarity of the people.

All the governors congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the people of Kuwait on this joyous occasion. A host of government officials attended the event alongside a number of families. Hawally and Asimah governor hoisted the flag signifying the beginning of 2023 National Day celebrations. – KUNA