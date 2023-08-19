Kuwait grabs 34 medals at Judo Championships

CAIRO: Kuwait’s tally of medals topped 34 on Friday at the end of the Arab Judo Championships, hosted in the New Alamein city, northwest Egypt, over the past three days. The championship gathered athletes from 61 sporting clubs from 18 Arab countries, including Kuwait, Qadsia, Khaitan and Sulaibikhat from Kuwait.

Kuwait SC snatched 18 medals, Qadsia 13, and Khaitan three. Kuwait SC ranked second in the general rating of the junior teams and third in the minor team rating, said the club’s judo coach Motalq Fahad Al-Mershad told KUNA. He noted that the club’s 14-strong judo squad, juniors and minors, had held a training camp in Cairo for 10 days on August 2-11 in the run-up to the championship which help the team make this outstanding achievement.

Meanwhile, Qadsia judo coach Adham Jamal said his team ranked top after winning the gold medal of the teams’ event and came third in the individuals’ event. Khaitan’s minors won three medals, gold, silver and bronze, the club’s coach said in similar statements to KUNA. The championship was organized by the Egyptian Judo Federation in collaboration with the Arab Judo Federation on August 15-18. — KUNA