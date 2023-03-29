Kuwait grabs IIHF bronze

KUWAIT: Deputy Director-General of Public Authority for Sport (PAS) Bashar Abdullah bronze medal won by the Kuwaiti team at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship, Division IV, in Mongolia, is a great achievement in the history of the game in Kuwait. The well-deserved victory, given the fierce competition, is the fruit of relentless efforts by Kuwait Winter Games Club to promote the game over the past years, Abdullah told reporters on Tuesday after receiving the champions of the Blue team.

He congratulated the players and the technical and managing mission to the championship, which ended two days ago, on their first achievement on the global level. On his part, President of Kuwait Winter Games Club Fheid Al-Ajmy voiced joy for the historic victory, noting that the Kuwaiti player Al-Al-Sarraf won the best forward award.

Al-Ajmy dedicated the victory to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He extolled Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi and all sports officials for their support to the Club. – KUNA