Kuwait hammer Pakistan 4-0

NEW DELHI: Kuwait won against Pakistan 4-0 in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship Group A match held in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the southern Indian city of Bangalore on Saturday. Kuwait’s Hassan Hamdan netted the first goal after in the tenth minute ten while Mubarak Al-Faneeni scored the second and third goals in the 17th and 46th minutes.

Eid Al Rashedi netted the last goal in the 69th minute. The Kuwaiti team defeated Nepal 3-1 in the opening match of the Group A Wednesday, and India beat Pakistan 4-0. Later yesterday, India’s team took on Nepal. Kuwait will meet India while Pakistan will meet Nepal on Tuesday.

In the Group B matches, Lebanon defeated Bangladesh 2-0, and Maldives overpowered Bhutan 2-0 in the Group B matches on Thursday. As part of the second round matches of the Group B, Bhutan team are scheduled to meet Lebanon, and Bangladesh will take on the Maldives on Sunday. On Wednesday, Lebanon will play against Maldives, and Bhutan will face Bangladesh. – KUNA