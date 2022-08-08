Kuwait handled COVID skillfully

KUWAIT: The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a great impact on the global community, leading several countries to impose strict health measures to contain the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) had designated COVID-19 as a pandemic in 2020, calling on governments around the world to take measures such as lockdowns to help curb the spread. Kuwait imposed lockdowns and implemented steps in accordance with guidelines set by WHO and the national emergency committee to monitor COVID-19.

On February 27, 2020, Kuwaiti authorities began to medically screen those returning to Kuwait and imposed quarantine on passengers to make sure they were free of the virus. As infection racked up globally, partial lockdowns were imposed in Kuwait on March 22, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 4:00 am. Authorities in Kuwait had to extend the lockdown and imposed a full curfew on May 10-30 of the same year all in an effort to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. – KUNA