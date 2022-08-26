Kuwait hands Bahrain command of CTF 51

Kuwait: Kuwait Navy Force on Friday handed the Royal Bahrain Naval Force the command of the Combined Duty Force (CTF 152); one of the three task forces of Combined Maritime Forces.

Bahrain took over the command in a ceremony attended by Commander of the Kuwait Navy Force Commodore Hazza’a Al-Alati, Bahrain Defence Force Chief-of-Staff Lieu. Gen. Theyab Al-Nuaimi and Commander of United States Naval Forces Central Command and Commander of Fifth Fleet Vice-Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper.

CTF 152 (Arabian Gulf security and cooperation, CTF 150 (maritime security and counter-terrorism), and CTF 151 (counterpiracy) forces form CMF – is a US-commanded multi-national naval partnership to promote security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters.