Kuwait hands out 200 tillers to Yemeni farmers

ADEN: The Kuwait-based Humanitarian Relief Society dispensed Tuesday 200 tillers to farmers in four Yemeni governorates, namely Al-Hodeida, Lahj, Taiz and Abyan. The support is part of “Kuwait by your side” campaign that has been in Yemen for the 8th year in a row.

Deputy director of the society in Yemen Adel Baashan said it is one of the projects funded by the society that contributes to upgrading the agricultural sector in the four governorates. The society is keen on paying much attention to projects aiming to improve living conditions of Yemenis mainly the agricultural sector, he noted. Meanwhile, head of the Aden-based Altwasul for Human Development Raid Ibrahim said the tillers aim at increasing production by helping those families work and use their land in a good way. – KUNA