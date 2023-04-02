Kuwait hands out food baskets to needy in Malaysia

LUMPUR, KUWAIT: Kuwait Embassy continued on Saturday handing out food baskets to needy people in Kuala Lumpur during the holy month of Ramadan. Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Modhi Al-Fadhli, Charge d’Affaires, said the embassy distributed the baskets to Rohingya’s refugee families and Somalia’s community in Malaysia.

Al-Fadli said that families’ members came to the embassy in Kuala Lumpur and were given baskets as part of aid provided in Ramadan. The embassy hands out, and supervises distribution of, annually Ramadan baskets to help needy families in Malaysia. The food baskets distributed to a number of varied segments of the community and refugees in Malaysia. – KUNA