Kuwait Heart Foundation launches awareness campaign

Kuwait: Kuwait Heart Foundation launches an awareness campaign aimed to reduce the number of deaths caused by heart diseases, and encourage early detection examinations.

In a press statement, the Foundation’s Secretary General Dr. Rashed Al-Oweesh said that the campaign includes three various stages and will end on World Heart Day on Spetmber 29.

Dr. Al-Oweesh added that seven doctors specializing in cardiology will be hosted to present detailed explanations, noting that it will be shown on Al-Rai TV and social media platforms.

He noted that the foundation works hard to raise awareness of the risk factors causing heart diseases, particularly smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity, and to reach the largest possible number of people.