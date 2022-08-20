Kuwait hospital performs 100 robot-assisted surgeries

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital has carried out over 100 robot-assisted surgeries, a figure that is forecast to surge to 200 by the end of this year, said the clinic’s top surgeon on Saturday.

The medical procedures mainly encompassed obesity, colon, abdominal wall, hernia and bladder operations, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Mazidi, head of Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital’s surgery department, said in a press statement.

He boasted that his surgical department is the only unit in Kuwait to use endoscopies and robots in surgical operations, based on the great support of the Health Ministry.

“This accomplishment goes in tandem with the Health Ministry’s vision aiming at overhauling the health system in Kuwait and offering the world’s distinguished and best care for citizens,” he said.

For his part, Dr. Maher Al-Chaar, Co-Medical Director of Bariatric Surgery at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Pennsylvania, said he came to Kuwait as a visiting doctor in order to perform some robot-assisted complicated surgeries.