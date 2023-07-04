Kuwait, Hungary eye bolstering ties as they near 60 years of relations

BUDAPEST: Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Kuwait is keen on taking relations with Hungary to the next level. The remarks came during a statement given by Sheikh Salem in a joint press conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto held Tuesday in the capital Budapest. Sheikh Salem’s visit to Hungary comes at a time when the two countries are celebrating 59 years of diplomatic ties. At the conference, the foreign minister expressed his gratitude to Hungary for its support to the Kuwait’s Schengen visa waiver file.

The two countries discussed the Schengen exemption at a meeting Monday. Regional and international issues of common interest were also discussed during the meeting, with the Ukrainian crisis at the helm. The Kuwaiti top diplomat reasserted Kuwait’s firm belief in peaceful resolution of conflicts and that he hopes for Russia and Ukraine to meet at the negotiations table. Kuwait is a main ally to the international anti-terrorism coalition, stressed the foreign minister presenting the state’s positive role in combating radicalism.

Also Monday, Sheikh Salem held a meeting with Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kovier to discuss ways to upgrade bilateral ties and expand cooperation in a variety of domains. Both sides mulled strengthening bilateral cooperation and developing political ties to build a sustainable partnership. They also discussed ways to enhance cultural and legislative cooperation. They reaffirmed keenness to take friendship and bilateral relations to broader horizons to realize the common interests of both countries.

The Kuwaiti top diplomat Sheikh Salem stressed the strength of relations that bind the two countries and their peoples and the common denominators that unite them, especially since they are democratic countries that deeply believe in the universal human values and the importance of stability, dialogue, peace and neutrality. Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Kovier praised the friendly and historical relations between Kuwait and Hungary and the continuous expansion of cooperation.

Both sides reviewed the recent regional and international developments of common interest. They asserted the importance of supporting international efforts to maintain world security and stability. Sheikh Salem began his European tour on June 26, first landing in France then to Italy, Austria and Hungary. The top diplomat sat through numerous meetings with officials and held political talks to discuss vital issues and bolster bilateral ties. – KUNA