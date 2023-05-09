Kuwait Ice Hockey Team book semis

KUWAIT: Kuwait National Ice Hockey Team have qualified for the semifinals of the first Arab Cup Tournament after defeating Bahrain’s team 6-4. The Blues were involved in a hard and strong game on Monday – and gained six points to top the first group. Meanwhile, Tunisian team revived their chances to reach the semifinals – defeating Algeria by the same score. Competition for second place is between Bahrain and Tunis. In the second group, Oman and Lebanon reached the semifinals. Oman defeated Saudi Arabia 10-3 and Lebanon defeated Egypt 7-0.