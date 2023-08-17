Kuwait identifies martyr’s remains

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared on Thursday that Kuwait, in its quest to establish destiny of the prisoners and the missing by DNA tests, has determined identity of one of the martyrs, Hamdan Mohammad Hamdan Al-Mutairi. Ambassador Rabie’ Al-Adsani, the assistant foreign minister for the prisoners and missing affairs, said in a statement to KUNA that the martyr had been detained by troops of the flagrant Iraqi aggression on Kuwait in 1990 and his remains were found recently, indicating that the corpse was quite disfigured and made forensics’ task quite hard.

However, relentless efforts by the public department of forensic evidences and its use of state-of-art techniques resulted in determining the corpse identity, the latest to be listed among Kuwait’s martyrs. The ministry, in cooperation with the martyrs’ bureau, informed next of kin after the DNA tests, he said, affirming that informing martyrs’ families is a humanitarian and legal right.

Al-Adsani praised the martyr Al-Mutairi who sacrificed himself for Kuwait and set an example to follow in patriotism. He thanked the forensics department for its prime role in determining destiny of the prisoners despite difficulties in forensic examination and affirmed Kuwait’s resolve to determine destiny of all Kuwaiti and third country prisoners, missing (whether alive or deceased). – KUNA