Kuwait, Indonesian parliament speakers seek closer relations

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim on Wednesday met with his Indonesian counterpart Puan Maharani, on the sidelines of the InterParliamentary Union (IPU) 144th session, to discuss bilateral parliamentary relations and ways to boost them. They also addressed recent events that the world is witnessing and their repercussions on the Middle East, in addition the importance of increasing parliamentary efforts to finding a unified positions in this regard.

According to a statement to Al-Dustour News Network, Al-Ghanim expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian President for hosting the IPU conference. The meeting was also attended by Kuwait’s Ambassador to Indonesia AbdulWahab Al-Saqer. Speaker Al-Ghanim and his accoupling delegation had arrived in Bali, Indonesia, last Friday to participate in the conference which lasts until Thursday. – KUNA