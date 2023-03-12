Kuwait Info Ministry to offer bidding on OTT digital platform

Kuwait: The Ministry of Information announced on Sunday that it finalized the investment bidding process to establish an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform in line with its digital transformation plan.

OTT offers television and film content using the internet at the request of clients through subscription.

Speaking on the issue, the Ministry spokesperson Anwar Murad said that the ministry’s OTT platform would focus its content on promoting Kuwaiti culture through films, series, and documentaries for a subscription.

The bidding on the OTT would be held in the upcoming period, she affirmed, noting that the project was part of a vast plan to develop media in Kuwait.