Kuwait Interior Min. launches new fire vehicles

Kuwait: Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah launched new fire vehicles as part of a plan to open new fire stations and reduce response time in case of accidents.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Kuwait Fire Force’s public relations and media department said in a statement that the 55 new vehicles were launched with the presence of head of the force Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mikrad.

The vehicles cover different areas including detecting hazardous materials and radiation, rescue boats and more, it added.

The vehicles are equipped with the modern navigation technologies and have the ability to fight fire effectively in a shorter time, which helps save lives and reduce damage.