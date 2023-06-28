Kuwait Interior Minister affirms priority to monitoring borders

KUWAIT: Strategy of the Kuwait security establishment is based on continuing training and employing technology to monitor the borders, said the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior on Wednesday. Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah made the affirmation during a tour for inspecting personnel serving on Um Al-Maradem island, at Khairan coastal center and the border checkpoint. The political leadership is keen on installing state-of-art technology to upgrade the security system, with priority dedicated to the borders security, he said, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior. Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled, who was filled in about the radar systems that monitor trafficking bids, indicated that Um Al-Maradem island is the route for vessels entering the territorial waters. Kuwaiti personnel serving on the island stamp passports of incoming people and record information about departing and entering vessels.

Source KUNA