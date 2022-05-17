Kuwait Interior Minister expresses deep sorrow on UAE president passing

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday offered his condolences to UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr Matar Al-Niyadi and the embassy staff on recent demise of the UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ministry information department, in a statement, said Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf, in a note at the UAE mission headquarters, expressed deep consolation and sorrow on the tragic event, recalling the late UAE President’s noticeable role in his country’s full-scale development. He also praised Sheikh Khalifa for his sincere efforts for serving causes of the Arab and Muslim nations. – KUNA