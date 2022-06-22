Kuwait Investment Authority prioritizes SDGs-focused projects

DOHA: Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Managing Director Ghanem Al-Ghunaiman stated Tuesday that the authority prioritizes investment in projects to serve sustainable development goals. The KIA has launched two initiatives, namely One Planet and Sustainable Markets, to enhance development and sustainability, said Ghunaiman during his participation in the second Qatar Economic Forum, hosted by Bloomberg in Doha.

He added that the KIA checks up on its projects and investment partners’ compliance with sustainability standards set by the two initiatives. The annual Qatar Economic Forum brings together global business leaders and heads of state to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges, through the lens of the Middle East. – KUNA