Kuwait, Iraq naval forces carry out joint live shooting exercise with US Navy ships

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti and Iraqi naval forces carried out a trilateral joint live shooting exercise with ships of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. The drill took place in the northern Arabian Gulf region, under the framework of strengthening and supporting regional maritime security cooperation. It aims to enhance control capabilities and maritime security operations, enhance regional cooperation and unify concepts, as the exercise included live ammunition shooting. These military exercises came within the joint security cooperation agreements, which reinforce the joint commitment of countries to protect regional maritime security.