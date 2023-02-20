Kuwait-Iraq panel meets in Baghdad

BAGHDAD: The Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical committee convened its fifth meeting in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss legal issues related to the demarcation of joint maritime borders. The meeting was co-chaired by Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mansour Al-Otaibi and Iraqi Counsellor Othman Al-Aboudi.

Both sides agreed to continue constructive dialogue and strengthen the relations between both sisterly countries. Earlier, Otaibi held talks with Undersecretary of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry for Legal Affairs Omar Al-Barzanji and Undersecretary for Administrative and Technical Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Husseini. – KUNA