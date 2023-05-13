Kuwait, Japan hold 3rd session of political consultations

Tokyo: The State of Kuwait and Japan held on Saturday the third session of political consultations at the level of officials of both countries’ foreign ministries.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Samih Hayat led the Kuwaiti side, while Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Middle Eastern and African Bureau Nagaoka Kansuke chaired the Japanese side.

Speaking to KUNA, the Kuwaiti official hailed the meeting as having been held in a friendly atmosphere, where both sides shared the same views on several issues.

He added that these significant consultations would continue at a faster pace in the coming stage in the context of implementing agreements pertinent to bilateral cooperation between the foreign ministries of Kuwait and Japan.

He cited the fruitful outcomes of the current meetings as clear-cut evidence of deep relations between Kuwait and Japan, based on firm friendship and mutual trust as well shared commitment to broadening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

During the third session of political consultations, both sides discussed a set of regional and international developments, mainly Middle East and Northeast Asia.

They also looked into a comprehensive strategic partnership in the economic, trade, investment, health, cultural, scientific, technical, academic domains, in addition to renewably energy, oil and petrochemicals.

Ambassador Hayat arrived in Tokyo earlier on Thursday on an official visit to head the Kuwaiti delegation at the third session of political consultations between the Japanese and Kuwaiti foreign ministries.

Ambassador Hayat delivered on Friday a written message from the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.