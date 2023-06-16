Kuwait joins Mangrove Allaince for Climate initiative

Kuwait: The Environment Public Authority (EPA) said that Kuwait has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) initiative, launched by the UAE in partnership with Indonesia during the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt in 2022.

In a statement to KUNA on Friday, EPA Director General Dr. Sameera Al-Kanderi affirmed Kuwait’s commitment to the initiative, focusing on protecting mangrove trees ecosystem and enhance their role in reducing the impact of climate change.

This is an important step towards fighting climate change and support efforts to absorb emissions of greenhouse gases worldwide, she noted.

In 2021, EPA had presented Kuwait’s contributions to limiting the emission of greenhouse gases by 2035, through a number of projects, aiming to reduce 4.7 percent of the total emissions in the country, Al-Kandari said.

EPA had also planted mangrove trees across the country, in cooperation with Oman, she noted.

Mangroves are highly salt-tolerant trees that provide a good environment for many sea creatures and birds. They are also great producers of oxygen and protect beaches against erosion.