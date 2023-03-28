Kuwait judicial institute inks deal with Diplomatic Institute

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies signed at its headquarters today, Tuesday, a memorandum of understanding with the Sheikh Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Institute of Judicial Studies said in a press statement that the agreement included strengthening means of cooperation and exchanging experiences in areas of common interest.

According to the institute’s website, the Kuwait Diplomatic Institute was established to provide the Ministry of Foreign affairs with an effective supervision and training tool for the State of Kuwait’s diplomatic personnel, to adapt and perform in an ever-changing international climate.

The training of new diplomats is the top priority of the Institute. These recruits go through extensive training for a whole year which covers all the necessary skills for excellent diplomacy. The institute also handles the training and qualification of military attaches, and the diplomatic and consular corps of the Ministry.

The Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies is aimed at qualifying judges and nationals working at public prosecution, Fatwa and Legislation department and general department of investigations on practical and applied basis to qualify them for their career duties. The institute provides training courses, and compiles, files and publishes judicial research.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Director of the Institute, Chancellor Hani Al-Hamdan on behalf of the judicial studies institute, and by Assistant Foreign Minister for Institute Affairs, Ambassador Nasser Al-Sabeeh on behalf of the Sheikh Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute. – KUNA