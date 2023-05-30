Kuwait Karting Club organizes championship

KUWAIT: The second Open Karting Championship was organized by Kuwait Karting Club at Al-Kout Arena. There were strong competitions during the final rounds. Faisal Al-Shuwaie won the men’s title, followed by Abdelmajid Shaaban and Hazzaa Al-Aiban. The women’s title went to Eman Shams Al-Deen, followed By Misk Al-Saleh and Asmaa Jayyash. Club Board Member Yousuf Al-Kandary and PR director Hanadi Al-Shaar awarded the winners. The chairman of the Board of the Karting Club Dr Hamid Busheri lauded the high technical level of competitors.