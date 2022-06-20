Kuwait keen on implementing Arab media strategy: Houti

CAIRO: Head of the Arab League affairs at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information Reem Al-Houti stressed on Monday the importance of the Arab media strategy and the Ministry of Information great interest in implementing its multiple axes across its different sectors. This came in a statement by Houti to the press at the end of the second meeting of the media expert group concerned with formulating an action plan for the Arab media strategy.

Houti, who represented Kuwait at the meeting, pointed out that the different sectors of the Ministry of Information are implementing the plan through television coverage through news bulletins, cultural programs, radio programs and social media, and participating in presenting strategies, plans and media studies in this regard. She stated that the strategic plan includes several important issues, on top of which is the Palestinian cause, “which is Kuwait’s top priority”, in addition to the topics of combating terrorism and extremism, sustainable development, valuing the Arab personality and upgrading media work.

Houti stated that the meeting discussed the plan and the difficulties facing its implementation, in addition to the Saudi proposal (initiative) related to the COVID-19 crisis. She explained that the meeting decided to transform the mentioned proposal into an expanded project and an Arab strategy for dealing with crises in general. Houti also indicated that the Kuwait presented its views regarding dealing with crises in the media, stressing the importance of the idea of a comprehensive Arab strategy to face and deal with crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. – KUNA