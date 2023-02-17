Kuwait keen to attend Munich Security Conf.

Berlin: Kuwaiti Ambassador to Germany Najeeb Al-Bader said on Friday his country is keen on participating in Munich Security Conference 2023, which is due later today and lasts until Sunday.

Speaking to KUNA, he said inviting the State of Kuwait to join the gathering reflects the international appreciation of its prominent role in international political, security and humanitarian causes.

He added that a high-level Kuwaiti delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, will partake in the 59th edition of the international event.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister will attend the gathering as a key speaker during a session on Middle East issues, focusing on Kuwait’s vision about regional and international issues, the ambassador pointed out.