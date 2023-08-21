Kuwait ‘keen to enhance cooperation with WHO’

KUWAIT: Kuwait is keen to enhance joint cooperation with The World Health Organization (WHO) in all health services, Health Minister Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi said Monday. During his meeting with WHO’s Assistant Director-General for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Dr Hanan Balkhy, Al-Awadhi said in a statement that the two side discussed means of cooperation in many fields.

The statement added that the two officials also tackled Kuwait’s capability in retorting health challenges and comprehensive panning for attentiveness to medical emergencies. Al-Awadhi pointed out to Balkhy’s admirations of Kuwait efforts to provide the necessary support and its ongoing quest in saving lives of millions of people during global humanitarian crises as a partner to (WHO) and as part of Kuwait’s moral obligation to the United Nation’s charter.

Balkhy’s made a visit yesterday to National Bank of Kuwait Children hospital and praised the scale of medical services and high professionalism. The minister of Health expressed Kuwait’s aspiration to continue strengthening joint cooperation with the World Health Organization in various fields of Health and medical services and care.

The World Health Organization appreciated its cooperation and partnership with Kuwait, which resulted in many programs and initiatives over the years, especially establishing WHO’s office in Kuwait. Establishing the office allowed WHO to enhance cooperation with the Ministry of Health to develop healthcare in the country, WHO’s representative in Kuwait Dr Asad Hafeedh said during the World Health Day.

The past decades saw many achievements in the health sector, including eliminating smallpox, reducing the rate of polio by 99 percent and saving millions of people through vaccinating children, he noted. The World Health Day commemorates the establishment of WHO in 1948, with the “health for everyone” as this year’s slogan.- KUNA