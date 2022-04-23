Kuwait keeps helping vulnerable people worldwide

KUWAIT: Under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait goes on providing support and aid to the vulnerable and needy inside and outside the country. In this context, a Kuwaiti Air Defense plane carrying 40 tons of medical aid landed at Bucharest International Airport in a bid to alleviate the sufferings and woes of Ukrainian refugees in Romania. The Kuwaiti humanitarian gesture came in response to international calls for sending humanitarian and relief assistance to Ukrainian internally displaced persons and refugees.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Romania Talal Al-Hajri and embassy staff welcomed the accompanying team of the humanitarian aircraft to the airport. The ambassador said Kuwait’s relief aid came at the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, reflecting Kuwait’s humanitarian role in easing out the anguish of people worldwide. He added that the initiative came in response to an international humanitarian appeal for helping Ukrainian displaced persons and refugees.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced the distribution of 6,500 boxes of dates to Yemeni displaced persons in the governorates of Marib, Aden and Lahj on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. Abdelrahman Al-Oun, director general of the KRCS, said the aim of this project is to help the poorest families during this month. Moreover, the society also handed out about 4,500 food baskets to the needy in Kuwait. KRSC Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas said in a statement that the one basket includes rice, sugar, dates, oil, food, chicken and others, adding that these stuffs are sufficient to a family for a month.

The society also backed the poorest in Yemen, Comoros, the Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan, and Pakistan, Malwai, Ghana, Sudan, Senegal, in addition to Palestine, she added. The KRCS further organized a collective Iftar for 1,000 Syrian refugee families in Jordan that was supported by Kuwait Finance House. In addition, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Abdullah Al-Nuri charitable society signed a support deal worth $400,000, within the framework of backing the Syrian refugees in Jordan. UNHCR representative to Kuwait Nisreen Rubaian said this is this second deal aims to offer humanitarian aid in cash to more than 2,000 Syrian families. – KUNA