Kuwait, Korea ink education deal

KUWAIT: Kuwait University signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday with South Korea’s King Sejeong Institute, a government-funded institute which assists students worldwide seeking to learn Korean language and culture. The university’s Acting Director Fahad Al-Rashidi and the Korean Ambassador to Kuwait Chung Byung-ha were present to seal the deal.

The agreement aims to increase the friendly relations between Korea and Kuwait through promoting the Korean language and culture. It also entails offering Korean language courses at Kuwait University.

Also Tuesday, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ammar Al-Ajmi said South Korea is an essential partner in Kuwait’s quest to develop its infrastructure. Kuwait, said Ajmi, could learn a lot from the Asian country’s experience in building residential cities. The remarks came in a statement to KUNA following the minister’s meeting with South Korea’s Second Vice-Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Eo Myeong-so.

Ajmi said the ministry is planning on inking a few deals with South Korea. He added that the two countries need to further discuss signing bilateral agreements in several fields, specifically land and infrastructure development.