Kuwait leaders condole India

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of condolences to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, expressing grief over recent floods that caused several casualties and injuries. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the floods and hoped for the safety and welfare of the leadership and people of India.

Also, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a smiliar cable of condolences to the President of India. His Highness the Crown Prince wished for quick recovery. Meanwhile, rescuers searched Tuesday for people feared missing in floods and landslides that have killed at least 65 in India, including 11 who died in the collapse of a popular temple.

Days of torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the Himalayas. Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India’s treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity. At least 52 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, with thousands more stranded after disruptions to roads, power lines and communication networks.

“The suffering of those affected cannot be relieved with money, but the government will provide all possible help to them in this hour of distress,” state chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement on Tuesday. Sukhu said earlier that up to 20 others were feared trapped under rubble after landslides, and appealed to residents to stay indoors and avoid going near rivers. – Agencies