Kuwait leadership expresses confidence in Armed Forces

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed confidence in the country’s Armed Forces and its sectors which defend their dear homeland. This came in a speech of His Highness the Amir that was read out by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the representative of His Highness the Amir, during a visit to the Armed Forces (Army Officers Club). His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal, which was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, said that the political leadership’s confidence in the Kuwaiti Armed Forces is big. Upon arrival, His Highness the Crown Prince was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Major General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince told the attendees, “We are sure that you perfectly achieve your national duties”, urging the military personnel to keep on their mission and maintain their full readiness. His Highness the Crown Prince extolled the efforts of the military installations sector in reclaiming agricultural lands, appreciating the goal of this project which ensures the food security of the Kuwaiti army units. The political leadership is following up on, with interest, the duties and tasks performed by the Kuwaiti army with loyalty and commitment, Sheikh Mishal said. His Highness the Crown Prince commended the Army’s efforts in joint training and exercises at local, regional and international levels, in addition to plans and operations.

During the speech, His Highness the Crown Prince, on behalf of His Highness the Amir, congratulated all army’s personnel on the holy month of Ramadan. His Highness the Crown Prince wished many happy returns of this good occasion for Kuwait, and Arab and Muslim nations. His Highness the Crown Prince also wished the military personnel every success, and further security and stability to Kuwait under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Later, Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Major General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah also delivered a speech marking the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, greeting as well His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, all attendees, and Kuwaiti people and residents, and army personnel. – KUNA