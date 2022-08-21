KuwaitOther NewsTop Stories

Kuwait leadership thanks traffic employee for rescue effort

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah (right) and Jahra Traffic Department officer Hamad Eid Al-Shemmari (center). -- KUNA

KUWAIT: Under the direction of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who introduced to him Hamad Eid Al-Shemmari, an employee at Jahra Traffic. During the encounter, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed His Highness the Amir’s thanks and the political leadership’s appreciation for the employee’s sincere efforts that led to the rescuing of citizens and residents ahead of Jahra Traffic building roof collapse.

