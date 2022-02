KUWAIT: Kuwait is bracing for marking its 61st National Day and 31st Liberation Day, which fall on February 25th and 26th respectively, by lightning up the buildings of its ministries and institutions with photos of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince. In a joyous atmosphere, Kuwaiti flags are also hoisted on all governmental facilities and buildings, and lights adorn the country involving streets, shopping malls and the renowned Kuwait Towers. – KUNA