Kuwait maintains clear stance on Zionist entity’s boycott

CARIO: Kuwait remains committed to its clear stance on an economic boycott against the Zionist entity, a customs official said on Sunday, underlining a total ban on any product with even the remotest links to the Zionist entity.

Any retailer found to be carrying goods with a connection to Zionist entity will face “stiff penalties,” Meshari Al-Jarallah, a legal researcher at Kuwait’s customs department, told pan-Arab talks on the matter, emphasizing the need to “ratchet up” enforcement of an economic boycott on the Zionist entity.

The talks in the Egyptian capital yielded plans to ban “certain companies” on suspicion of having links to the Zionist entity, added the Kuwaiti official. – KUNA