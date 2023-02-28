Kuwait Manpower Authority launches worker’s smart ID

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower launched the “worker’s smart ID” through the Kuwait Mobile ID app which, according to a press statement Tuesday, “protects Kuwaiti families from manipulation and cheating” by allowing them to verify whether a worker they hire to do any housework is qualified or not. The new ID also helps combat visa trafficking by confirming that a worker has a valid visa and is licensed to practice the profession they are hired for, it explained.