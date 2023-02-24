Kuwait marks 62nd Independence Anniversary Saturday

KUWAIT: On February 25th of every year, the Kuwaiti people, with sentiments of pride and gratification, reminisce the day when their country had become independent to move from its glorious past to an honorable present and bright future. This year’s 62nd anniversary of the National Day coincides with the celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the liberation of Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion, marking historical stages where the country managed to overcome major challenges thanks to the sagacity of its leadership, people’s solidarity and sisterly and friendly countries’ support.

On June 19, 1961, Kuwait gained independence, putting an end to the Anglo-Kuwaiti Agreement of 1899, followed by a decree on May 18, 1961 to conjoin the National Day and the Amir’s ascension celebration into one event marked every year on February 25th.Historically, then Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah saw that the Anglo-Kuwait agreement — signed by the late Amir Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah and the British — had ran its course in terms of protecting Kuwait from external threats considering recent international development at the time. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem, since ascending to power in 1950, had made calculated steps to ensure the independence of the country and usher a new era of a constitutional state leading to vast development in various domains.

The very first celebration of independence was on June 19, 1962, a joyous event that was attended by a large number of officials and citizens, with Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem having delivered a speech in commemoration of the event, calling on the people of Kuwait to venture forward into a future governed by justice, social equity and welfare for all. Over the past 62 years, Kuwait has made impressive accomplishments at all levels as per a forward-looking plan set out by its shrewd leaderships and good governments, primarily aiming at achieving national development and playing a crucial role in regional and international affairs. Since its independence, the State of Kuwaiti has adopted a balanced foreign policy based on opening-up, communication and belief in peace, friendship, human development and economic prosperity.

Kuwait has also forged firm relationships with sisterly and friendly countries thanks to its wise policies and impressive role in the promotion of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) march, inter-Arab cooperation and international peace and security efforts pursuant to the UN, Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Non-Aligned Movement. Under the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, Kuwait has been pursuing its endeavor to push forward the national development process, to maintain stability and prosperity and to keep working with other countries in order to ensure security and peace worldwide. Furthermore, Kuwait has always been eager to build closer relations with world countries in a bid to stave off disputes and wars and to resolve problems by peaceful means.