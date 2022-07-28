Kuwait marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

KUWAIT: Director General of Public Authority for Manpower Dr Mubarak Al-Jafour said celebrating the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is marked on July 30, comes under the theme of increasing awareness about the issue of fighting trafficking in persons and strengthening the culture of protecting rights and means of preventing this crime.

Jafour, who is also member of the national committee for the implementation of the national strategy to prevent human trafficking, said the United Nations issued a decision in 2013 to designate July 30 each year as a world day against trading in persons, and this was to remind the world with the importance of this issue which is considered one of the main issues of human rights as a cross-border crime.

He said Kuwait was among the first countries that took interest in this issue, pointing out the National Strategy to prevent trafficking in persons that was approved by the Cabinet in its 261/2018 decision and formed the national committee for the implementation of the national strategy in which related government entities are members. “They are coordinating fully to fight this crime,” he said. Also, a department concerned with fighting trafficking in persons was formed in 2015 at the criminal detectives directorate, and works on implementing the law besides creating a special prosecution for these issues, he added.