Kuwait Martyr’s Park bears testimony of patriots’ sacrifices

KUWAIT: The Martyr’s Park (Al-Shaheed Park) marks the anniversary of the flagrant Iraqi aggression that happened on August 2, 1990. In revived memory of the martyrs, the Memorial Museum” stands out as the icon for permanent eulogizing of the devout citizens who sacrificed their souls for Kuwait. Equally symbolic at the park is the Martyr’s Statue.

The museum presents detailed information about battles that had happened on the Kuwaiti soil, namely the old battles of Al-Reqaa, Al-Sereef and Al-Jahraa as well as the Iraqi aggression on the country, shedding light on the patriots’ resistance against the occupiers and their sacrifices. – KUNA