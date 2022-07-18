Kuwait may allow helpers’ transfer in case of dispute

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry and Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) are discussing a request from Domestic Help Offices Union (DHOU) in Kuwait to allow helpers transfer from one employer to another in case of a labor dispute, and if the helper wishes to work for another employer.

The step would help protect the worker’s right as guaranteed by law, and that deportation should not be the first step to be taken – rather there should be serious steps to re-deploy the worker, and in case that is not possible, the worker should receive their full rights before leaving. The two sides are also discussing the issue of employers keeping workers’ documents such as Civil ID and passports, which is considered by the Union as illegal and in violation of law 68/2015 in regards to domestic help and contradicts international treaties on human rights.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Ministry is reviewing its decision in regards to setting the cost of bringing domestic helpers at not more than KD 890, based on the needs of the local market and the difficulties of bringing them. The DHOU claims that setting the cost at KD 890 is not suitable with the increase of airline ticket prices.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia may open its embassy in Funaitees area next month. Domestic help offices are getting ready for business following the agreement between Ethiopia and Kuwait which will be officially signed in the coming days. Domestic help offices may sign preliminary contracts to bring in workers. This might lower the recruitment cost, as this coincides with an official Filipino decision to raise the age of domestic helpers to 24 instead of 23 years.