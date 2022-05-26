Kuwait military partakes in ‘Dragon Group’ meeting

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti military took part in the annual Dragon Group meeting in the United Kingdom alongside top military brass from the GCC states, Jordan, Iraq, and Britain. A statement from the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry indicated Thursday that Kuwait’s Army Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Fahad Al-Turiji and the accompanying delegation represented Kuwait at the meeting.

During the event, the involved parties discuss ways to enhance military and defense cooperation in various fields. On the sideline of the event, Major General Al-Turiji met with the UK’s Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, discussing with him ways to develop ties between the two militaries. The Dragon Group is an annual meeting of Defense Chiefs from the Middle East. The name of the meeting came from the group’s first gathering on the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon in 2018. – AFP