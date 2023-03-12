Kuwait MoH adopts WHO’s anti-epidemics programs

Kuwait: The Ministry of Health adopts World Health Organization’s programs for monitoring and predicting and responding to outbreaks of epidemics, a ministry official said on Sunday.

The whole world has dedicated attention to latest treatments for viral and communicable diseases, conducting intensive studies to reach most effective treatments, said Dr. Buthaina Al-Mudhaf, the MoH assistant undersecretary for public health, in an address to “Kuwait second infection control conference,” speaking on behalf of Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

The conference sheds light on latest innovations and challenges facing efforts for combating the infectious diseases, Dr. Al-Mudhaf said, indicating at participation of elite national cadres, delegations from other GCC countries, representatives of high-esteem universities and scientific institutions in the event.

Dr. Al-Mudhaf expressed gratitude to the personnel of the department of preventing epidemics and sterilization and the top leaders for their continuous encouragement for scientific progress at the national level.

Speaking to journalists on the convention sidelines, Dr. Al-Mudhaf affirmed that the epidemical status in the country has been stable, alluding to rise of number of vaccination seekers noting that the proportion of those who had taken the jab exceeded 85 percent of the population. She also stressed that the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases must take all vaccinations against covid-19 and its variants.

For his part, Dr. Ahmad Al-Mutawaa, the conference chairperson, said the three-day convention was scheduled to address latest innovations, treatments and various challenges in the face of combating the pandemic.

Dr. Kholoud Al-Fadhala, the conference scientific committee chairperson, affirmed its significance for shedding light on vital issues such as safety for patients and health care workers.